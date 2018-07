SHINE 52 “6th Anniversary Show” Results – July 20, 2018 – Ybor City, Florida

1. Dynamite DiDi defeated Alex Garcia

2. Tesha Price defeated Jenna

3. Brandi Lauren defeated Amber Nova

4. SHINE Nova Championship Match

Candy Cartwright (w/Kiera Hogan and Dementia D’Rose) (c) defeated Leva

5. Su Yung defeated Kimber Lee

6. Jordynne Grace defeated Xandra Bale

7. SHINE Tag Team Championship Match – Four-Way Elimination Match

Twisted Sisterz (Holidead and Thunder Rosa) defeated Las Sicarias (Ivelisse and Mercedes Martinez) (c), The Cutie Pie Club (Kiera Hogan and Dementia D’Rose), and #TeamSPAM (Aja Perera and Aerial Monroe)

8. “I Quit” Match – If Rain Loses, She Must Retire

Rain (w/Tesha Price) defeated Stormie Lee

