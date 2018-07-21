ROH wants CM Punk for their MSG show?

Ring of Honor Wants CM Punk for their Madison Square Garden Event

Dave Meltzer is reporting that Ring of Honor is hoping to book CM Punk, presumably for their show at Madison Square Garden. This seems like a long shot but feelers have been sent to him.

Last month, shortly after the jury ruled in his favor during the trial against Dr. Chris Amann, Punk told Ariel Helwani that he has never received a concrete offer to return to pro wrestling and he indicated that he might do something if it’s fun and worthwhile to him.

That had everyone thinking that he would be open to wrestling again. Then, in a different interview, he seemingly shut the door on wrestling again and said he officially Done…

(Pro Wrestling & MMA World)

