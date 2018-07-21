ROH “Honor for All” Results – July 20, 2018 – Nashville, Tennessee

1. ROH World Television Championship Match

Punishment Martinez (c) besiegt Scorpio Sky

2. Proving Ground Match – Non-Title

Sumie Sakai defeated Karen Q

3. Four Corner Survival Match

Jonathan Gresham defeated Kenny King, Shane Taylor, and Chris Sabin

4. Chuckie T defeated Bully Ray (via Disqualification)

5. Eight-Man Tag Team Match

Silas Young, Beer City Bruiser, and The Dawgs (Rhett Titus and Will Ferrara) defeated Cheeseburger, F.R. Josie, Ryan Nova, and Eli Isom

6. Marty Scurll defeated Vinny Marseglia

7. Cody (w/Brandi Rhodes and Burnard the Business Bear) defeated TK O’Ryan

8. NWA World Heavyweight Championship Match

Nick Aldis (c) defeated Flip Gordon

9. Non-Title – 3-Way Tag Team Match

The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) defeated The Briscoes (Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe) and The Addiction (Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian)

