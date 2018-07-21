RIP Brickhouse Brown

Jul 21, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck
Post Category: News Tags: Brickhouse Brown
RIP BRICK…
Loved you as a Blackbird . My boy Apollo and I stole your gimmick as The New Blackbirds.
My homeboy KEVIN CRINE sat under you.
Thank u sir and rest easy.
Name (required)
Mail (required)
Website
7/19/18 Impact Wrestling conference call with Tommy Dreamer
RIP BRICK…
Loved you as a Blackbird . My boy Apollo and I stole your gimmick as The New Blackbirds.
My homeboy KEVIN CRINE sat under you.
Thank u sir and rest easy.