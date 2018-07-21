Moose Says Slammiversary Main Event Is His Biggest Match Yet

Show: Interactive Wrestling Radio

Guest: Moose

Date: 07/21/18

Your Host: James Walsh

Moose will be in the main event at Slammiversary taking on Austin Aries for the Impact Wrestling Championship. But before he steps into the squared circle, “Mr. Impact Wrestling” steps into the Epicenter!

In this exclusive interview, Moose discusses his training for Slammiversary, his wife leaving him over entering wrestling, his mother making the trip to Toronto, and even talks Hulk Hogan’s WWE reinstatement.

:On if this is his biggest match so far:“It is definitely the biggest match of my career. I will be pulling lots of tricks out of my tool box.”

On his training harder than ever for Slammiversary:

“That is definitely a shoot. I’ve been training my ass off, dieting pretty hard, going to the gym sometimes 3 times a day. I’ve been hitting cardio pretty hard. I’ve been going at it for the past 6 weeks now. I can’t wait to see what I look like! (laughs) I haven’t taken any before and after pictures. So, Slammiversary will be my first time seeing me with my shirt off. Hopefully there will be some abs there!”

On the importance of the Slammiversary event selling out:

“Definitely! I kind of figured it would once we announced we were running here. I’m excited. It makes our job so much easier wrestling in front of a sold out crowd!”

On the story of his wife leaving him for him wanting to enter wrestling:

“Uummm, I don’t know… I wouldn’t make something like that up. But, I don’t know if that is exactly what happened. But, the timing of that was definitely there. It was one of those things where the big argument we had was right after my decision to leave football. So, you tell me. It is what it is. I’ve learned from the experience. I’m doing what I love for a living. Life is great!”

On how he and Austin Aries measure up:

“I do have the size on Austin. But, Austin does have the experience on me. That will play into things. I feel like the winner of this match is the one who will be able to adjust the game plan as the match goes on. In a match of this caliber, you’re going to have to adjust your game plan. Both our game plans are going to change throughout the match. The man who adjusts best wins.”

On D’Angelo Williams returning:

“D’Angelo, last year at Slammiversary, had one of the best debuts for one of a celebrity of all time. Now he’s back in my corner helping me train for this match. I keep asking him to have another match but he says that he’s done professional wrestling. ”

On Curtis Granderson being “Belt Holder”:

“I’ll be very honest. I don’t watch baseball. I had no idea who that was! (laughs) I couldn’t even tell you 5 baseball players. I couldn’t even tell you 3!”

On WWE reinstating Hulk Hogan:

“Uh oh, I know what’s coming! (laughs) No thoughts on it because I don’t work for WWE. Easy answer.”

Final thoughts leading into his Main Event match at Slammiversary:

“We’ve had an exchange of words for weeks now. The big night is 2 days away. All the talking is done. We have to step in the ring and let our fists do the talking.”

On his celebration should he win:

“I don’t know what I’m going to do if I win. I’m going to be excited. You don’t plan for things like that. You just go as the moment takes you!”