Eddie Edwards Compares Himself to a Young Tommy Dreamer, Talks New Persona, more

Show: Interactive Wrestling Radio

Guest: Eddie Edwards

Date: 07/21/18

Your Host: James Walsh

Eddie Edwards has resembled a young Tommy Dreamer when Dreamer was a young boy in ECW feuding with Raven over paranoia and women. Dreamer sees the errors Eddie is making having lived them and is trying to stop Eddie from becoming what he became and from letting his anger consume him. Eddie, of course, isn’t listening. So, we fight! And, in a House of Hardcore match, Eddie Edwards takes on the veteran Tommy Dreamer at SLammiversary in front of a sold out crowd!

We pick the brain of the unhinged Eddie Edwards about his feud with the “Innovator of Violence” and so much more in this brand new interview.

Please visit http://wrestlingepicenter.com/ to listen to/view or download this interview!

EDDIE EDWARDS :

On expectations for his House of Hardcore match against Tommy Dreamer:

“The good thing about these Hardcore matches and matches like this, between the anger and the emotion that is going into this match, you don’t know quite what to expect but you can kind of expect a little of everything. That’s the beauty of this. You never know what you’re going to get in something like this. You never know what you’re going to get. It could be tables and trash cans or it could be a good old punch to the face. (laughs) I’m just going into this match knowing I’m going to be hurting, I’m going to be bruised, and I’m going to be limping out of there. That’s just something you have to accept as a wrestler but especially going into a match like this, you have to expect that. I’m perfectly A-OK with that. I’m ready to leave it all out there in that ring to take Tommy (Dreamer) out. I know Tommy, the Innovator of Violence, is ready to do that too. So, lets go out there and see what we can do and see what we create along the way.”

On his character resembling a younger Dreamer:

“It is something that happened and, obviously, it is something you’re going to keep on riding with. Two weeks ago, you got to see the classic ECW Tommy Dreamer promo. He’s bloody, he’s talking crap to me… That is what people have wanted to see. That’s the beast, the monster that I’ve created along the way. It is an interesting story we have going on. As you said, mirror images. He’s trying to stop me from what he had become. Why stop me? He’s this Hardcore Legend. Why is he trying to stop me from becoming a legend? Trying to cement my legacy? And then, of course, there’s the emotion. This all stemmed from Sami Callihan and Tommy Dreamer and my wife getting involved. This is emotion. This is something that anybody can feel. Anybody that has been hurt or wronged or thinks they’ve been wronged, this is something they can watch and feel. This is emotion and I think that’s something that we can play with.”

On Tommy saying he is nervous keeping up with Eddie:

“I think that is a solid concern on his part. The same goes for me going into a House of Hardcore match. He was part of the original ECW – The man who created this violence. He is the “Innovator of Violence”. I know that. It is kind of this meshing of styles, putting he and I in a blender and seeing what comes out! (laughs) I’m looking forward to taking what he’s got. Does he still have it? Is he still that Tommy Dreamer that everybody loves? Lets have a House of Hardcore match on the biggest pay per view of the year in front of a sold out crowd!”

On adopting a character versus just being a wrestler before:

“I think everyone watching knows it is completely different for me. Throughout my whole career, it is something that I haven’t done. It really has gotten the creative juices flowing. It is kind of a breath of fresh air – Not that I didn’t enjoy what I was doing before. I love wrestling. But now, getting the chance to film these off sight vignettes and filming these things with Tommy. It is a nice change of pace and something I’ve really enjoyed doing because it is something I’ve never done. I get to see how creative I can be in this situation. It is a collaborative thing. Everybody has their input and I get to get out there and be a whole different person. This is a complete 180 for me and my character. To go out there and cut these promos and beat people up with kendo sticks and to slowly but surely lose my mind… I’ve definitely enjoyed it!”

“It is a little bit of both of course. In certain situations, of course I’m worried for her safety but I know what she’s capable of. Every time she’s been put in a situation, she’s delivered. There’s no second guessing the decisions to bring her in. I’m looking forward to seeing what she’s going to do and how she’s going to run with the ball when she’s given it.”

On performing in front of a sold out crowd after Impact’s struggles:

“It is just another opportunity to show what I’m capable of and what Impact Wrestling is capable of. Hopefully we have some new eyes out there checking us out for the first time. This is a chance for them to see what we’re all about. All right, Slammiversary. Sold out crowd! Lets go out there, lets deliver! Just talking about it gets me excited. I know, speaking to the other boys, we all feel the same way. We have to go out there and we have to deliver! Go out there, do your part, put on an amazing show, and send that crowd home happy!

(Visited 1 times, 12 visits today)