Cena joins Bumblebee cast at San Diego Comic Con

John Cena was with the cast of the movie Bumblebee at the San Diego Comic Con this week.

The movie, which comes out on December 21, is set 20 years before the events of the first Transformers movie as Bumblebee takes refuge in a small California beach town junkyard, where a teenage girl named Charlie Watson takes him in. Cena plays the role of Agent Burns from government agency known as Sector 7, who hunts both Watson and Bumblebee.

Joining Cena in this movie are Hailee Steinfeld, Jorge Lendeborg Jr., John Ortiz, Jason Drucker, Pamela Adlon, and Stephen Schneider. Bumblebee is directed by Travis Knight and is the first Transformers movie which does not have Michael Bay at the helm. Bay is one of the producers of the movie.

You can see footage from the San Diego Comic Con where a smiling Cena interacts with the audience below.

