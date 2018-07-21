Cena: “don’t expect heel John Cena in the WWE”

Jul 21, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

“I have had a great career in the WWE and for that entire time I have been the good guy and that kind of went into my films so far, and now it doesn’t seem like my character in the WWE will ever evolve into that bad guy role that perhaps a lot of people have wanted. So this is kind of a way for my fans from that aspect of my career to see that side of me. So, don’t expect heel John Cena in the WWE – that’s inside baseball talk for some of you – but it means bad guy John Cena isn’t happening there, so this is that chance for me.”

source: comicbook.com

