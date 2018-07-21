Cain Velasquez reportedly open to “options” after visiting the WWE Performance Center

News broke on Thursday that UFC star Cain Velasquez visited the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Cain is a former UFC Heavyweight Champion and has a TKO victory over Brock Lesnar on his resume.

WWE noted that Cain learned some techniques under coach Norman Smiley and also participated in a session of DDP Yoga. Velasquez also worked out in the WWE PC’s weight room and attended the NXT tapings at Full Sail University.

ESPN’s Ariel Helwani tweeted about Velasquez’s Performance Center visit, saying “Velasquez enjoyed his time there, I’m told, and is open to ‘options.’ He is healthier than he’s been in a while. His team wouldn’t comment on his contract status though.”

Cain had this to say about his experience:

“My experience so far here at the WWE Performance Center has been amazing. All of the athletes here have been just really easy to talk to — ask questions and get good feedback. I’m just looking [forward] to being here and to learn as much as I can the time that I’m here. I’ve been a fan of the sport since I was a little kid, and now I get to participate in it, so it’s great that I have all this accessible to me.”

(Pro Wrestling & MMA World)

