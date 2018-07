Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn has been fired by Marvel/Disney for pedophile jokes he made 9 years ago on twitter.

Batista is the first from the cast to speak out and have James Gunn’s back. Gunn gave Batista his first big break in Hollywood casting him as Drax in Guardians of the Galaxy back in 2013.

Guardians Vol.3 was set to start shooting in the fall and be released in May of 2020.

(The Spotlight)

