AJPW “Summer Action Series 2018 – Day 4” Results – July 20, 2018 – Nagoya, Japan

1. Atsushi Maruyama defeated Revlon

2. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Takao Omori, Yohei Nakajima, and Black Tiger VII defeated Sweeper (Dylan James, Koji Iwamoto, and Keiichi Sato)

3. Ultimo Dragon and CarBell Ito defeated Mushuku no ‘Sekiko’ and Shiori Asahi

4. Ryouji Sai defeated Hikaru Sato

5. AJPW World Tag Team Championship Prelude

TAJIRI, KAI, and Gianni Valletta defeated Evolution (Suwama and Atsushi Aoki) and Shuji Ishikawa

6. Jake Lee defeated Naoya Nomura

7. Triple Crown Championship and All Asia Tag Team Championship Prelude

NEXTREAM (Kento Miyahara and Yuma Aoyagi) and Yoshitatsu defeated Jun Akiyama, Zeus, and Joe Doering

