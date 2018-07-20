WWE Hall of Famer Howard Finkel is in poor health, according to Jerry Lawler

“Just heard not long ago that Howard [Finkel] is in really, really bad health,” Lawler said. “Not good at all. He may have had a stroke. I’m not sure but I just know that he’s not doing well.”

For many wrestling fans, the sound of Howard Finkel’s voice is the sound of WWF/E. Finkel began working for Vince McMahon Sr.’s World Wide Wrestling Federation (WWWF) in 1975. He continued with the company when it was taken over by Vince Jr, making him the company’s longest tenured employee. Inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2009, Finkel had been working a lighter schedule since 2000, with the additions of Lilian Garcia and Tony Chimel to Raw and SmackDown, respectively. He still announced for some of the WWF/E’s major pay-per-view events, and recent had taken a role at WWE.com.

