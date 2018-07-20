“Teeny” Author Talks Christine Jarrett’s Relationships With Tennessee Promoters & Jarrett Family Wrestling Legacy GE

On the latest edition of “The Matt Riviera Show” podcast, hosted by 3x NWA World Tag Team Champion & Reality TV star, “The LVR Boy” Matt Riviera, Matt welcomes the grandson of iconic Tennessee wrestling promoter Christine “Teeny” Jarrett & author of the book, “Teeny: Professional Wrestling’s Grand Dame”, Brennon Martin.

In this clip, Brennon discusses rumors about Christine Jarrett & Tennessee wrestling promoters Roy Welch & Nick Gulas:

Rumors that Jerry Jarrett is promoter Roy Welch’s son: “That’s a rumor that has sort of gone around for… almost 50 years. Because of the fact that Jerry developed power and developed influence within the promotion at a pretty young age… even though he’s not this giant guy, he was able to be one of the top baby faces… quite frankly, it’s because he was good… Roy had him booking Memphis for a couple of months before the boys knew about it… so there were these rumors that, “Well, he must be Roy’s son.” … that sort of fed those rumors. The reality is, is that there is no relation whatsoever between the Welch’s, the Gulas’s, and the Jarrett’s…. Jerry was born two years before Teeny started working for Nick (Gulas)… so he hadn’t even met Roy before he (Jerry) was born.”

Roy Welch’s multiple wives: “Roy was quite the ladies’ man. He had a wife in Dyersburg, he had a wife in Nashville, I think I may have found evidence that he may have had a wife in Birmingham…. There’s also a very strong feeling that my mother has… she really believes that Teeny and Roy had a fling… because Roy was constantly travelling, right, he was always on the road… his promotion at one time, he was promoting matches in something like 13 states across the south. So, he was always on the road, and apparently he was quite the charmer… I’m in touch with his daughter from his city wife, a woman named Pettie Welch, who was a good friend of Teeny’s, and was her driver for a while after Roy died. And Penny is her name… She’s never had any contact with the folks in Dyersburg.”

On his grandmother’s legacy in the wrestling industry: “She was a single mother who took a second job in 1946. Ended up co-owning the company, and just loved the industry that she was in for over 50 years. And so, that story of a woman that came from very, very humble upbringings. My family was as poor as poor gets in Nashville before Teeny came along. ”

Matt and Brennon also discuss his early memories of Christine Jarrett, what led to him writing the book, Christine Jarrett’s view on the “Attitude Era”, and more!!

