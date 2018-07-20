Stephanie McMahon to deliver “historic announcement” on Monday Night Raw

WWE Chief Brand Officer and Raw Commissioner Stephanie McMahon will be on Monday Night Raw this coming week to deliver what is described as a “historic announcement.”

Details are scarce at this point but rumors are that it might be the announcement of an all-women WWE pay-per-view which will be taking place later this year although there’s nothing confirmed.

Over the past couple of years, the WWE women have done it all, from Royal Rumble matches, to Hell In A Cell matches, Money In The Bank ladder matches, Iron Man matches, and pretty much any match that the men do. And combining the two women rosters from Raw and Smackdown there’s certainly enough women to have an all-women pay-per-view.

Another rumor floating around is the creation of the Women’s Tag Team titles although the all-women PPV is looking more likely at this point.

(Visited 1 times, 117 visits today)