NOAH “12th Global Junior Heavyweight Tag League – Day 4” Results – July 19, 2018 – Nagoya, Japan

1. Daisuke Harada defeated Masao Inoue

2. 3-Way Match

Tadasuke defeated Quiet Storm and Yoshinari Ogawa

3. Kenou and Kaito Kiyomiya defeated Maybach Taniguchi and Cody Hall

4. 12th Global Junior Heavyweight Tag League

Ikuto Hidaka and Takuya Sugawara [4] defeated Seiya Morohashi and Jyunta Miyawaki [0]

5. 12th Global Junior Heavyweight Tag League

Ricky Marvin and El Hijo del Pantera [4] defeated HAYATA & YO-HEY [4]

6. Eight-Man Tag Team Match

Takashi Sugiura, Naomichi Marufuji, Akitoshi Saito, and Mohammed Yone defeated Go Shiozaki, Katsuhiko Nakajima, Masa Kitamiya, and Atsushi Kotoge

7. 12th Global Junior Heavyweight Tag League

Hi69 and Minoru Tanaka [2] defeated Hajime Ohara and Hitoshi Kumano [6]

—

12th Global Junior Heavyweight Tag League Standings:

1. Hajime Ohara and Hitoshi Kumano [6]

2. HAYATA and YO-HEY [4]

2. Daisuke Harada and Tadasuke [4]

2. Ikuto Hidaka and Takuya Sugawara [4]

2. Ricky Marvin and El Hijo del Pantera [4]

6. Hi69 and Minoru Tanaka [2]

7. Seiya Morohashi and LEONA/Jyunta Miyawaki [0]

