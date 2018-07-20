More Mae Young Classic Tournament Participants Revealed

Five more participants in the Second Annual Mae Young Classic have been revealed: Mercedes Martinez, Mia Yim, Killer Kelly, and Crystal, and Kavita Devi.

In addition to these five women, here is the remainder of the field thus far:

Deonna Purrazzo

Io Shirai

Jessie Elaban

Jinny

Kacy Catanzaro

Kaitlyn

Nicole Matthews

Reina Gonzalez

Rhea Ripley

Taynara Conti

Tegan Nox

Vernice Gabriel

https://www.wwe.com/shows/maeyoungclassic/article/mercedes-martinez-mia-yim-killer-kelly-crystal?sf194043900=1

