More Mae Young Classic Tournament Participants Revealed
Five more participants in the Second Annual Mae Young Classic have been revealed: Mercedes Martinez, Mia Yim, Killer Kelly, and Crystal, and Kavita Devi.
In addition to these five women, here is the remainder of the field thus far:
Deonna Purrazzo
Io Shirai
Jessie Elaban
Jinny
Kacy Catanzaro
Kaitlyn
Nicole Matthews
Reina Gonzalez
Rhea Ripley
Taynara Conti
Tegan Nox
Vernice Gabriel
In addition to @RealMMartinez, @MiaYim @Kelly_WP & #QueenOfPhilippineWrestling CRYSTAL will participate in this year's @WWE #MaeYoungClassic! https://t.co/QbZcredowW
— Mae Young Classic (@MaeYoungClassic) July 20, 2018
https://www.wwe.com/shows/maeyoungclassic/article/mercedes-martinez-mia-yim-killer-kelly-crystal?sf194043900=1