Question: "If you could bring back one wrestler who doesn't wrestle for WWE, who will it be?"

FAN YELLS: "BROCK LESNAR"

PLEASE Y'ALL CHECK THEIR REACTIONS, IM SCREAMINGGG. 😂

BECKY AND AJ THO LMAOOO. pic.twitter.com/cD2pEkKnAS

— Z1 Zlimax (@coupdebanks) July 20, 2018