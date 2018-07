AJPW “Summer Action Series 2018 – Day 3” Results – July 19, 2018 – Nasu, Japan

1. Naoya Nomura defeated Atsushi Maruyama

2. Ultimo Dragon and Tank Nagai defeated Yohei Nakajima and Black Tiger VII

3. Shuji Ishikawa and Atsushi Aoki defeated Sweeper (Koji Iwamoto and Keiichi Sato)

4. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Zeus, Joe Doering, and KAI defeated Jun Akiyama, Takao Omori, and Mushuku no ‘Sekiko’

5. AJPW World Tag Team Championship Prelude

TAJIRI and Gianni Valletta defeated Evolution (Suwama and Hikaru Sato)

6. Six-Man Tag Team Match

NEXTREAM (Kento Miyahara and Yuma Aoyagi) and Yoshitatsu defeated Sweeper (Jake Lee, Ryouji Sai, and Dylan James)

