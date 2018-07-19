WWE signs new multi-year TV deal in Romania with Telekom Sport

WWE and Telekom Sport today announced a new multi-year agreement to broadcast WWE’s flagship programs Raw and Smackdown in Romania.

Every week beginning next Friday, July 27, Telekom Sport 1 will air a two-hour version of Raw at 11PM on Fridays and SmackDown at 11PM on Sundays, both with Romanian commentary.

“Telekom Sport continues a tradition to build a premium sports television experience, and this is why we are honored and excited to be the platform that delivers Raw and SmackDown to WWE Romanian fans,” said Vlad Enăchescu, General Manager of Telekom Sport. “The biggest WWE Superstars will be seen on Telekom Sport, and anywhere on any screen, through the Telekom TV Web & Mobile platform.”

“Telekom Sport shares our vision and passion for engaging and entertaining our fans,” said Michelle Wilson, WWE Co-President. “This partnership to televise localized WWE programming in Romania allows us to expand our reach and deliver action-packed, family-friendly entertainment to WWE fans throughout the country.”

Raw and SmackDown will also be available on Telekom TV, Telekom Sport’s TV Everywhere platform for authenticated subscribers, and on its 14-day VOD catchup window.

(Visited 1 times, 9 visits today)