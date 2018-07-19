The Miz on Extreme Rules: “I was upset that the championship wasn’t in the main event”

“I was upset that the championship wasn’t in the main event. It was the championship. When I look at championships and the Universal Championship isn’t there, I think the WWE or Universal Championships should be in the main event at all times. The reason being is that’s the most prestigious title, supposedly. It’s supposed to be the most prestigious and honorable title in WWE even though when I had the Intercontinental Championship, I made it that.”

(Sources: Gorilla Position, WrestlingInc.)

(Visited 1 times, 94 visits today)