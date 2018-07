Purrazzo: “Your dream job comes along once in a lifetime”

“Your dream job comes along once in a lifetime. So, to give up other opportunities wasn’t a big deal to me because this is where I wanted to be. I wanted to be a part of NXT. I wanted to come to the Performance Center every day and work towards being a WWE superstar one day.”

source: sportingnews.com

(Visited 1 times, 31 visits today)