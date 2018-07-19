Kingston: “All of us want to be top-tier singles champions”

Kofi Kingston did an interview with Sports Illustrated and talked about ever going back to being a singles star in WWE again and The New Day.

Another singles run in WWE: “All of us want to be top-tier singles champions. That’s the goal all the time. Now a lot of people think you have to break up to do that. We’re told, ‘You know, you have to go your separate ways.’ I think that’s the dumbest thing in the world. Why would we ever break up? We are stronger as three than we are as one. There is no need for us to break up. We always talk about having the ‘Freebird Rule,’ or now the ‘New Day Rule,’ as singles champions or even with the Money in the Bank briefcase. That would be awesome, too. We bring a different element and aspect to the potential of what a singles championship run could possibly be. Our bread and butter is in our chemistry. We’ve all done singles careers on our own, and it’s a crapshoot whether you’ll go up or go down. You never know. But we feel like we have something very special between the three of us, so there is no need to go back to doing what we were doing.”

The New Day becoming champions while remaining a group: “Exactly. We’re working on etching that thought in people’s minds, that idea of ‘Maybe they can do that all together.’ WWE is all about doing things that have never been done. That’s the way you get to the top and you stay at the top, so that’s what we’re always trying to do: be unique, be different, be fun, be inclusive, include the crowd, and have good times.”

(The Spotlight)

