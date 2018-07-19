Keith Lee wrestles at NXT television tapings

Just days after officially starting his training at the WWE Performance Center as part of the newest class, former WWN champion Keith Lee participated in the NXT television tapings last night.

Taped at Full Sail University, Lee wrestled Marcel Barthel, the man formerly known as Axel Dieter Jr. on the independent circuit, and kept his nickname and catchphrase from his indie days.

It’s not known if Lee’s match will be indeed part of an upcoming NXT TV show or if it was just a dark match for the crowd. NXT usually has a few dark matches during tapings that do not eventually air on TV.

Lee, along with Io Shirai, Deonna Purrazzo, and six other athletes were the newest recruits at the WWE Performance Center that started this week. Lee appeared at NXT Takeover: Chicago last month and was introduced to the fans watching on TV before the start of the main event.

