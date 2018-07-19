Former UFC champion Cain Velasquez trains at the WWE Performance Center

Jul 19, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

Former UFC Heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez trained with NXT stars at the WWE Performance Center this week and even attended last night’s NXT television tapings, sitting front row for the whole show.

Velasquez trained with coach Norman Smiley and even participated in a session of DDP Yoga led by Diamond Dallas Page according to WWE.COM.

Cain is a lifelong wrestling fan and follows WWE and lucha libre. “My experience here has been amazing,” he said. “I’m just looking forward to being here and learning as much as I can. I’ve been a fan of the sport since I was a little kid, and now I get to participate in it.”

Velasquez has an MMA record of 14-2 and on October 23, 2010 at UFC 121, he defeated Brock Lesnar to win the UFC Heavyweight title in the first round after just over four minutes.

(Visited 1 times, 170 visits today)

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags:

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

7/18/18 Impact Wrestling conference call with Austin Aries

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal