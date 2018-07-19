Former UFC champion Cain Velasquez trains at the WWE Performance Center

Former UFC Heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez trained with NXT stars at the WWE Performance Center this week and even attended last night’s NXT television tapings, sitting front row for the whole show.

Velasquez trained with coach Norman Smiley and even participated in a session of DDP Yoga led by Diamond Dallas Page according to WWE.COM.

Cain is a lifelong wrestling fan and follows WWE and lucha libre. “My experience here has been amazing,” he said. “I’m just looking forward to being here and learning as much as I can. I’ve been a fan of the sport since I was a little kid, and now I get to participate in it.”

Velasquez has an MMA record of 14-2 and on October 23, 2010 at UFC 121, he defeated Brock Lesnar to win the UFC Heavyweight title in the first round after just over four minutes.

