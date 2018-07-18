WWE’s market cap stand at over $6 Billion

WWE stocks hit a new all-time high yesterday, closing at over $80 and the good run continued today, hitting $81.28 during trading day. With stocks trading at the current price, WWE has registered a market cap of $6.21 billion, a remarkable feat that no one predicted. Since the start of 2018, WWE stocks jumped a whopping 285% and 397% ever since stocks started trading in October 2000. Things can get even better when WWE reports its next quarter earning results on Thursday, July 26.

