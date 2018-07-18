The New Day members release statement on Hulk Hogan’s return to WWE
Hulk Hogan’s reinstatement into the WWE Hall of Fame has got “50-50” mixed feelings from the black community according to Mark Henry, and The New Day released a statement stating their position to clarify matters and answer the many questions the trio were sent as to where they stand on the situation.
Released through Kofi Kingston’s Twitter account, the group said that they are “indifferent” about the situation, noting that when it comes to what Hogan did for the business, there is no argument that he should have a place in the Hall of Fame. “We have no problem with his re-induction in the slightest degree. It is impossible to even begin to mention the history and evolution of the business without mentioning his name and accolades,” the statement read.
However, on a personal level, Kofi, Woods, and Big E do not wish to be associated with Hulk Hogan because they “find it difficult to simply forget, regardless of how long ago it was, or the situation in which those comments were made.” The statement said that if they see that Hulk is making a genuine effort to change, then their opinion might change with him, but until that happens, they want no part of the Hogan comeback train.
The full statement can be read below.
— King T’Kofi (@TrueKofi) July 18, 2018
Comments made in private,not directed at them. Honestly people. This is getting ridiculous. I forgot how much The new days opinion matter. The Hulk should just be back in The hall of fame,but other than that should just stay away. Why does he have to kiss the booty of every single black wrestler currently in the WWE? Every one,I mean EVERYONE said something at least a little bit racist in the private. If you deny it,then you are lying to yourself. We are all humans. We are not perfect. Guys like Hulk Hogan did some much for the business in the early days to jump start where wrestling is today. I just cannot believe how he is being treated over a comment said in private. Everyone is soooo PR today.
Agreed, Supermtdew.
They certainly have the right to feel the way that they do, but these guys are falling right in to where the problems are in this Country today. 3 years. How many more would it take to forgive him? 10? When he’s dead? Come on, grow up and get over it. Private or in public, I don’t care where he said the comments, because it shouldn’t matter. You don’t have to forget what he said, but for cripes sake, forgive and move on. Holding grudges over a WORD is petty and stupid.