The New Day members release statement on Hulk Hogan’s return to WWE

Hulk Hogan’s reinstatement into the WWE Hall of Fame has got “50-50” mixed feelings from the black community according to Mark Henry, and The New Day released a statement stating their position to clarify matters and answer the many questions the trio were sent as to where they stand on the situation.

Released through Kofi Kingston’s Twitter account, the group said that they are “indifferent” about the situation, noting that when it comes to what Hogan did for the business, there is no argument that he should have a place in the Hall of Fame. “We have no problem with his re-induction in the slightest degree. It is impossible to even begin to mention the history and evolution of the business without mentioning his name and accolades,” the statement read.

However, on a personal level, Kofi, Woods, and Big E do not wish to be associated with Hulk Hogan because they “find it difficult to simply forget, regardless of how long ago it was, or the situation in which those comments were made.” The statement said that if they see that Hulk is making a genuine effort to change, then their opinion might change with him, but until that happens, they want no part of the Hogan comeback train.

The full statement can be read below.

(Visited 1 times, 331 visits today)