Spoiler: Major Title Change at Tonight’s WWE NXT TV Tapings
Tonight’s WWE NXT TV tapings saw Tommaso Ciampa defeat Aleister Black to capture the NXT Title.
The match is scheduled to air on next Wednesday’s NXT episode.
Below are photos of the new champ:
Congratulations @ProjectCiampa #NewNXTChamp #NXTFSLive pic.twitter.com/e8Ozdd8fqm
— Team Vision Dojo (@TeamVisionDojo) July 19, 2018
Scoop #21 New NXT World Champion Tomasso Ciampa pic.twitter.com/bAs1s39kIX
— Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) July 19, 2018
