Spoiler: Major Title Change at Tonight’s WWE NXT TV Tapings

Tonight’s WWE NXT TV tapings saw Tommaso Ciampa defeat Aleister Black to capture the NXT Title.

The match is scheduled to air on next Wednesday’s NXT episode.

Below are photos of the new champ:

Scoop #21 New NXT World Champion Tomasso Ciampa pic.twitter.com/bAs1s39kIX — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) July 19, 2018

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on WWE SummerSlam Main Events, Brock Lesnar’s post-UFC WWE Future Revealed, Must See New Mandy Rose, Spoiler on a Major Push for WWE Mid-Carder, Amazing New Nikki Bella Candids, WWE Star Speaks Out on HHH Changes, Titus O’Neil – Hulk Hogan Rumor, More

(Visited 1 times, 201 visits today)