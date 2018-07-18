Spoiler: Major Title Change at Tonight’s WWE NXT TV Tapings

Jul 18, 2018 - by Marc Middleton

Tonight’s WWE NXT TV tapings saw Tommaso Ciampa defeat Aleister Black to capture the NXT Title.

The match is scheduled to air on next Wednesday’s NXT episode.

Below are photos of the new champ:

