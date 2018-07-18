Source refutes the Titus O’Neil/Hulk Hogan report

There were reports floating around this week that Titus O’Neil lost it backstage and left the arena when he saw Hulk Hogan backstage at Extreme Rules. According to WrestlingInc founder Raj Giri, this is not the case.

According to WrestlingInc, all of the main roster talent were told to be at Extreme Rules, whether they were booked or not. They were also not told the reason why they had to be there until they were at the arena (which turned out to be a meeting involving Hulk Hogan). After the meeting, where Hogan apologized to the roster for the comments that got him released, several of the talent left while others stayed to shake Hogan’s hand. Talent such as Titus who were not booked for the show left the arena after the meeting since there was no reason for them to stay anyway.

O’Neil was present at the meeting until the end.

