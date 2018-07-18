Four More Mae Young Classic Tournament Participants Revealed

Jul 18, 2018 - by Michael Riba

WWE has revealed four additional competitors for the Second Annual Mae Young Classic Tournament: Deonna Purrazzo, Jessie Elaban, Reina Gonzalez, and Tegan Nox.

In addition to these four women, here is the rest of the confirmed field thus far:
Io Shirai
Jinny
Kacy Catanzaro
Kaitlyn
Nicole Matthews
Rhea Ripley
Vernice Gabriel

https://www.wwe.com/shows/maeyoungclassic/article/tegan-nox-deonna-purrazzo-jessica-elaban-reina-gonzalez?sf193901633=1

(Visited 1 times, 120 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags: ,

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

7/18/18 Impact Wrestling conference call with Austin Aries

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal