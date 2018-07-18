Four More Mae Young Classic Tournament Participants Revealed
WWE has revealed four additional competitors for the Second Annual Mae Young Classic Tournament: Deonna Purrazzo, Jessie Elaban, Reina Gonzalez, and Tegan Nox.
In addition to these four women, here is the rest of the confirmed field thus far:
Io Shirai
Jinny
Kacy Catanzaro
Kaitlyn
Nicole Matthews
Rhea Ripley
Vernice Gabriel
https://www.wwe.com/shows/maeyoungclassic/article/tegan-nox-deonna-purrazzo-jessica-elaban-reina-gonzalez?sf193901633=1
