Four More Mae Young Classic Tournament Participants Revealed

WWE has revealed four additional competitors for the Second Annual Mae Young Classic Tournament: Deonna Purrazzo, Jessie Elaban, Reina Gonzalez, and Tegan Nox.

In addition to these four women, here is the rest of the confirmed field thus far:

Io Shirai

Jinny

Kacy Catanzaro

Kaitlyn

Nicole Matthews

Rhea Ripley

Vernice Gabriel

https://www.wwe.com/shows/maeyoungclassic/article/tegan-nox-deonna-purrazzo-jessica-elaban-reina-gonzalez?sf193901633=1

