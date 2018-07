7/17/18 Smackdown viewership

Smackdown did 2,293,000 viewers yesterday, up 110,000 viewers from last week’s show. The show was #1 in the top 50 cable chart among the 18-49 demographic and #6 in overall viewership.

(Ratings credit: Showbuzzdaily.com)

Click here for the 2018 viewership grid

