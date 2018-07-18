7/16/18 Raw’s viewership rebounds

Monday Night Raw rebounded in the ratings for the post-Extreme Rules show, getting an average of 2,866,000 viewers, up 396,000 viewers from last week’s record-low broadcast.

Hour one drew the most viewers with 3,118,000, followed by 2,859,000 in the second hour, and then down to 2,622,000 in the third and final hour. A lot of people tuned in for the first hour to see the fall-out from the pay-per-view and the possibility of Brock Lesnar or Hulk Hogan showing up. But Raw lost half a million viewers going from the first hour to the final hour.

Raw was #2, #5, and #6 in the top 50 cable chart among the 18-49 demographic and #7 in overall viewership. The Home Run Derby, which usually takes a good chunk of the Raw audience had just over 5.5 million viewers.

(Ratings credit: Showbuzzdaily.com)

Click here for the 2018 viewership grid

(Visited 1 times, 14 visits today)