3-day combo tickets for NXT Takeover: WarGames, Raw, and Smackdown in LA available

Jul 18, 2018 - by Colin Vassallo

The STAPLES Center is selling 3-day tickets for NXT Takeover: WarGames, Monday Night Raw, and Smackdown Live for the Survivor Series weekend.

Seats being offered are those in sections P3, P4, P5, P6, and P7. The P3 riser seat 3-day pass costs $295.05. Tickets in P4 are $217.35, P5 are $170.85, P6 are $139.80, and P7 are $108.75. This three-pack sale does not include tickets to the Survivor Series which must be purchased separately.

If you want to purchase tickets for NXT, Raw, and Smackdown separately you can use the pre-sale codes NXTLA, RAWLA, and SMDLA at AXS.COM.

The pre-sale offer ends on Saturday, November 17 at 5PM PDT and all tickets are available via the AXS.COM website and searching for WWE.

