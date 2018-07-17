Ziggler: “If you’re not frustrated it almost seems wrong”

“If you’re not frustrated it almost seems wrong because there’s one or two people who are the main focus on Raw or SmackDown and that is the case for them all these years and you go, ‘God that should be me that should be me.’ When it’s not, you’re frustrated about it. So if you have an amazing match or you are on last or you are the champ, you know you watch back and go ‘my footwork was wrong here, this could’ve been more me here.’ So mostly my frustrations would a lot of times be on me for not having something be more believable. A lot of times it’s on creative. You want to be the champ. Everybody here works hard and everybody’s a good person and they go ‘we can have two champs and eighty people not being the champ’ and you’ll be like trying to have it to not focus on it and go, ‘okay, I have thirty seconds tonight if I have everybody to remember my thirty seconds then Vince will remember and maybe next week I’ll have two minutes. So I was always focusing on if I was in a ladder match or something at WrestleMania, but people were there to see Rock vs Cena and I would go, ‘people are here to see Rock vs Cena – they’re gonna remember me one way or another.”

source: Chasing Glory

