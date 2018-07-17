Ronda Rousey to be featured on Shark Week

Discovery Channel will air Ronda Rousey Uncaged, a special airing during the all-star first night of Discovery Channel’s Shark Week, on Sunday July 22nd at 10 PM ET. There will also be a “Sharkopedia Edition” that airs on Monday at 7 PM ET.

Synopsis of the show: “Ronda Rousey will set out to test her courage and prove that the mentality that made her an Olympic medalist, UFC Hall of Famer and WWE Superstar will allow her to stare down any opponent, whether on land or at sea. She’ll dive into the ocean, guided by former Navy diver and shark attack survivor Paul de Gelder, who will coach her through three rounds of survival training against the heavyweights of the sea, including the fearsome bull shark. That builds up to a historic main event, where Rousey will attempt to step outside the cage to face one of the sea’s ultimate predators – the mako shark.”

