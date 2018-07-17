Poll results: Best match at Extreme Rules

Jul 17, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

Best match at Extreme Rules

Dolph Ziggler vs. Seth Rollins (43%, 73 Votes)
AJ Styles vs. Rusev (19%, 33 Votes)
Bobby Lashley vs. Roman Reigns (11%, 18 Votes)
AJ Styles vs. Rusev (5%, 9 Votes)
Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Jeff Hardy (5%, 9 Votes)
Carmella vs. Asuka (5%, 8 Votes)
Nia Jax vs. Alexa Bliss (5%, 8 Votes)
The B-Team vs. Matt Hardy & Bray Wyatt (4%, 7 Votes)
The Bludgeon Brothers vs. Team Hell No (2%, 4 Votes)
Finn Bálor vs. Baron Corbin (1%, 2 Votes)

Total Voters: 171

