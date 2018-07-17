Poll results: Best match at Extreme Rules

Best match at Extreme Rules

Dolph Ziggler vs. Seth Rollins (43%, 73 Votes)

AJ Styles vs. Rusev (19%, 33 Votes)

Bobby Lashley vs. Roman Reigns (11%, 18 Votes)

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Jeff Hardy (5%, 9 Votes)

Carmella vs. Asuka (5%, 8 Votes)

Nia Jax vs. Alexa Bliss (5%, 8 Votes)

The B-Team vs. Matt Hardy & Bray Wyatt (4%, 7 Votes)

The Bludgeon Brothers vs. Team Hell No (2%, 4 Votes)

Finn Bálor vs. Baron Corbin (1%, 2 Votes)

Total Voters: 171

