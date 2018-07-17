NXT Takeover: Los Angeles to be another WarGames event

WWE has officially announced that NXT Takeover: Los Angeles will be another WarGames event.

To be held on Saturday, November 17 from the STAPLES Center on the eve of the Survivor Series, the WarGames match returns for the second year in a row following last year’s very successful and highly-rated match which took place in Houston, Texas.

Last year, the Undisputed Era, Authors of Pain and Roderick Strong, and SAnitY tore the house down with the Undisputed Era winning the first WarGames match since an episode of WCW Nitro on September 4, 2000.

Tickets for this NXT Takeover event will go on sale this Friday, July 20, at 1PM EST at nxttickets.com.

