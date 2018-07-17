Nine new development talents report to the WWE Performance Center

* Brooklyn, N.Y.’s Monique Jenkins, better known to wrestling fans as MJ Jenkins from Impact Wrestling. She Originally trained by WWE Hall of Famer Johnny Rodz.

* Lacey Lane. A product of The Dudley Boyz’ Team 3D Academy of Professional Wrestling.

* Japan’s Io Shirai. Shirai is a multi-time champion of the Tokyo-based World Wonder Ring Stardom.

* Twenty-four-year-old “Virtuosa” Deonna Purrazzo, from Jefferson, N.J.

* All-American wrestler Denzel Dejournette (Appalachian State). He finished eighth in the 2017 NCAA heavyweight wrestling championships.

* Seven-foot-tall, 290-pound Chinese boxer Taishan Dong — who was once called “the most intimidating boxer on this earth” by Sporting News.

* Luke Menzies, of Batley, West Yorkshire, England, comes to the WWE PC from the world of professional rugby.

* 24-year-old former gymnast Stacey Ervin Jr.

* Former PWG champion Keith Lee

source: WWE.com

(Visited 1 times, 167 visits today)