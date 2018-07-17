Mark Henry says this is Hulk Hogan’s chance to redeem himself

“I think it’s good in a lot of ways because it’s always a learn-able moment, a teachable moment. It teaches forgiveness, it teaches that we can step up from adversity. It also shows, in a time where there’s so much racial dive with the government, and different things, different social groups, that there are some people that actually have affinity, and care, and want to redeem themselves. I hope that he can do that. I do. I do feel like he genuinely wants to clear his name. He sees people that used to respect him, they look at him differently and that hurts. He brought that on himself and he’s trying his best to clear that up.”

(transcript by Wrestling Inc.)

