LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE SMACKDOWN 7/17

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown opens up with stills from new WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura’s win over Jeff Hardy at Extreme Rules. We also see stills from Randy Orton’s return after the match.

– We’re live from the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania as Tom Phillips welcomes us. He’s joined by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.

– We go right to the ring and Greg Hamilton introduces Jeff Hardy.

Hardy takes the mic but fans won’t stop chanting his name. Hardy says he may look like Jeff Hardy, may make an entrance and wear paint like Jeff Hardy but he does not feel like Jeff Hardy. He feels like something is missing, he feels incomplete. His heart is broken. Hardy says because he’s not champion anymore due to what Shinsuke Nakamura did to him at Extreme Rules. He says Nakamura lacks ethic, a conscience, a code of honor. Hardy says Nakamura is a low-down, good for nothing jackass. Hardy says Nakamura hit him with a low blow because he can’t face him. Hardy says he should have continue but he wasn’t thinking right. That isn’t the case tonight as he is ready to make Nakamura obsolete and take back his United States Title. Jeff tells everyone to enjoy the show as his music hits and he makes his exit. Hardy will get his rematch later tonight.

– We see Shinsuke Nakamura backstage watching. Renee Young asks Nakamura for comments on what Jeff just said. Nakamura calls him a sad clown who wears paint to hide the tears he cries. Nakamura mocks Hardy with fake tears and says the title is now his, which is a reason to smile. Nakamura wants Renee to smile and she does, sort of. Nakamura says he will give everyone a reason to smile tonight by making a clown cry again. God bless America, Nakamura says as he walks off.

– Still to come, The Miz hosts a funeral for Team Hell No and gives their eulogy.

AJ Styles vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas

We go to the ring and out comes WWE Champion AJ Styles for our non-title opening match. We go to commercial.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on WWE SummerSlam Main Events, Brock Lesnar’s post-UFC WWE Future Revealed, Must See New Mandy Rose, Spoiler on a Major Push for WWE Mid-Carder, Amazing New Nikki Bella Candids, WWE Star Speaks Out on HHH Changes, Titus O’Neil – Hulk Hogan Rumor, More

(Visited 1 times, 39 visits today)