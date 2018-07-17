Lawler says Hogan being suspended from the WWE Hall of Fame was overblown

Jul 17, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

“I think the whole thing was blown out of proportion. I’ve known Hulk Hogan his entire career, and for the claims of him being a racist it is never – there’s not one ounce truth to that at all. Like I said I’ve known the guy my whole life and he is a really good guy, and I just felt it was an overreaction that he wasn’t in the WWE Hall of Fame. We have to be so politically correct these days, and honestly I think we go too far overboard being politically correct. I am happy that he is back.”

source: The Roman Show

