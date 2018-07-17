Lawler says Hogan being suspended from the WWE Hall of Fame was overblown

“I think the whole thing was blown out of proportion. I’ve known Hulk Hogan his entire career, and for the claims of him being a racist it is never – there’s not one ounce truth to that at all. Like I said I’ve known the guy my whole life and he is a really good guy, and I just felt it was an overreaction that he wasn’t in the WWE Hall of Fame. We have to be so politically correct these days, and honestly I think we go too far overboard being politically correct. I am happy that he is back.”

source: The Roman Show

