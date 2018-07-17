Ellsworth: “I knew I’d be back”

“It was one of those things where WWE and I parted ways the first time I knew I’d be back. I didn’t think it’d be that quick. After hearing the crowd, I was like wow, I guess they missed me. Trust me, it’s a big blessing when people miss you and miss you entertaining them. I’ll never forget that moment in Chicago. I gotta thank the Chicago fans for that. I mean, they could have booed me out of the building, they could not have cared, but they cared. That meant a lot to me.”

