Black wrestlers are “50-50” on Hogan returning to WWE says Mark Henry

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry told TMZ.COM that there still a big divide among the black WWE wrestlers on the decision to allow Hulk Hogan back in the company.

Henry, who attended the meeting with Hogan on Sunday night before Extreme Rules, said that “it’s 50-50” among the African American wrestlers. “I’ve talked to guys that were like, ‘Man, the hell with him,’” Henry said.

Admitting that there is still work to be done on Hogan’s side, he’s giving the Hulkster the benefit of the doubt. “I do feel like he genuinely wants to clear his name. He sees people that used to respect him, they look at him different. And it hurts. And he brought that on himself. But, he’s trying his best to clear that up.”

