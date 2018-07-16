RAW Women’s Title Match Announced for WWE SummerSlam, Ronda Rousey’s Suspension Extended

RAW General Manager Kurt Angle has announced that Ronda Rousey will get a title shot from RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss at the WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view.

Angle also announced that Rousey will be suspended for 1 more week. Rousey’s 30-day storyline suspension was set to end this coming Wednesday but her interference at Extreme Rules on Sunday and then her attack on Bliss at tonight’s RAW led to Angle extending the suspension. Angle did say Rousey would lose the title shot with Bliss if she pulls another stunt like she did at Extreme Rules and RAW.

SummerSlam takes place on August 19th from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The only other match as of this writing is the next title defense for WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. His opponent will be decided next Monday in a #1 contenders match as Roman Reigns faces the winner of tonight’s Triple Threat between Seth Rollins, Elias and Bobby Lashley.

