Masa Saito passes away

Former WWF World Tag Team Champion (with Mr. Fuji) Masa Saito, 76, has passed away. According to reports, Saito died from complications of Parkinson’s disease on Saturday.

RIP Masa Saito.

One of the first wrestling matches I ever saw was Fuji/Saito vs The Strongbows…and from that day, I knew I wanted to be a tag team wrestler.

Thank you for the inspiration.

Ganbatte Kudasai 💪 pic.twitter.com/nqbW6UI5Vy

— Bubba Ray Dudley (@bullyray5150) July 16, 2018