Masa Saito passes away

Jul 16, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

Former WWF World Tag Team Champion (with Mr. Fuji) Masa Saito, 76, has passed away. According to reports, Saito died from complications of Parkinson’s disease on Saturday.

