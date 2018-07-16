LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE RAW 7/16

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up with a graphic in memory of former WWE Tag Team Champion Masa Saito, who passed away at the age of 76 this past weekend.

– We’re live from the Keybank Arena in Buffalo, NY as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined by Corey Graves and Jonathan Coachman.

– RAW General Manager Kurt Angle is waiting in the ring as his music plays.

Angle thanks everyone who competed at Extreme Rules last night and says he’s proud of the dedication. Angle says one Superstar who has not shown the same is WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. Some fans boo. Angle talks about the ultimatum he issued Lesnar and fans cheer when he mentions possibly stripping Lesnar of the title. Angle says he’s serious. Angle says he hasn’t heard from Lesnar or his representatives in 24 hours so he is now stripping Lesnar of the title. Fans pop but we hear Paul Heyman’s voice. Heyman appears on the stage to a mixed reaction.

Heyman introduces himself but Angle cuts him off and says Heyman is wasting his time unless Lesnar is coming out. Heyman acts like he’s about to introduce Lesnar but then says his client is not here. Angle says Heyman leaves him no choice – he is stripping Lesnar. Heyman screams in protest again and enters the ring. With all due respect, Heyman thinks Angle and the entire WWE Universe has it all wrong. Heyman goes on and says people think Lesnar is only focused on his UFC future but that’s not true as Lesnar loves being in WWE, loves being the Universal Champion. Angle asks why the hell doesn’t Lesnar show up. Heyman says Lesnar wants to represent the entire WWE Universe and challenge for the UFC Heavyweight Title with the WWE Universal Title around his waist. Some fans boo. Heyman says when Lesnar becomes the UFC Heavyweight Champion next time, he does it representing WWE as the Universal Champion, as a two-sport champion.

Angle says more power to Lesnar when it comes to the gold but he’s going to keep it simple – Lesnar will defend the title at SummerSlam or he is no longer champion. Fans continue to chant for Angle to take the title. Angle tells Heyman to give him an answer. Heyman gives Angle for his negotiation skills and says Lesnar will defend the title at SummerSlam. Heyman congratulates us all, on behalf of his client, for speaking up and getting more Lesnar. Heyman goes on with a promo and now it’s up to Angle to find out who will be beaten, victimized and conquered by Lesnar at SummerSlam. The music interrupts Heyman’s closing line and out comes Bobby Lashley.

Lashley says he had two goals in mind when he came back to WWE. He met the first by defeating Roman Reigns at Extreme Rules. Now it’s time to accomplish the other. Lashley stares at Heyman and backs him into the corner a bit. Lashley says that other goal is to beat Lesnar and take the title. The music hits and out comes Drew McIntyre next. McIntyre says he didn’t come back to help the roster or stand in Dolph Ziggler’s corner. Phase one was to get the WWE Intercontinental Title around Ziggler’s waist and now it’s time for phase two. Fans chant “yes!” as McIntyre enters the ring now – the Universal Title. The music interrupts again and out comes Seth Rollins.

Rollins enters the ring and gets in McIntyre’s face as fans do the “burn it down” chant. Rollins says if Angle is looking for an opponent for Lesnar, he’s here. Out next comes Elias with his guitar. Elias enters the ring while talking and says his debut album drops next week. Elias says Angle should ride that success and book him against Lesnar at SummerSlam. Finn Balor is out next as his music hits. Balor points out how he was the first Universal Champion and says it only makes sense that it should be Balor vs. Lesnar. Roman Reigns is out next to a loud, mixed reaction. Reigns slowly marches to the ring as Lashley and others look on. Reigns says he doesn’t have any excuses and doesn’t give a damn about Lesnar, all he wants is to fight someone tonight. Angle says they are all deserving to be out here. He announces two Triple Threats tonight. The winners will face each other next week to determine Lesnar’s SummerSlam opponent. It will be Elias vs. Rollins vs. Lashley and Reigns vs. Balor vs. McIntyre, which starts now. All 6 Superstars face off in the ring as Angle’s music hits. We go to commercial.

