Jeff Jarrett makes cameo in new music video

After many months of production and secrecy, the secret is now out! Local band Send Request from Scranton PA just signed with national record label SharpTone Records! Now debuting their brand new music video, filmed at Back Breakers Training Center, featuring WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett and many BBTC students/wrestlers including Justyn Glory, Aaron Roxas, Rex Taylor, Tucker Riley and Rodd Wylder!

