How WWE kept Orton’s return a surprise

Former WWE champion Randy Orton returned at Extreme Rules last night following a two-month absence.

Orton had to undergo surgery to repair a medial meniscus tear in his left knee, a surgery which took place in mid-May. Before disappearing from WWE television, Orton was involved in a feud with Jeff Hardy and last night at Extreme Rules, Orton returned and picked up where he left off, attacking Jeff Hardy after Hardy lost the United States title to Shinsuke Nakamura in six seconds.

The attack on Jeff Hardy seems to be a heel turn of Randy Orton but the fans did not react as probably WWE would have hoped even though Orton beat up on one of the most popular WWE Superstars.

PWinsider reports that Orton was kept in a bus outside the arena until a half hour before his appearance to keep him being on Extreme Rules a surprise.

