FITE schedule for STARRCAST online viewing announced

NEW YORK — Today, FITE, the premium digital live streaming network for viewing combat sports globally, revealed the full schedule for the online viewing of STARRCAST, one of the hottest tickets of the Summer to be streamed on FITE Live TV from August 30th through September 2nd.

Fans from around the world purchased STARRCAST tickets in a record time with Platinum Bracelets selling out in under seven minutes. But now with FITE, fans from all over the world can enjoy over 20 live stage shows featuring legends, Hall of Famers, celebrities, and of course some of the top podcasters around like Bruce Prichard, Eric Bischoff, and Sean Waltman. With events ranging from the ALL IN Weigh-Ins to a “Death of WCW” panel, there is something for everyone at STARRCAST. Each event is expected to run 75-90 minutes in length starting Thursday, August 30th. STARRCAST expects to provide FITE fans more than forty hours of content.

With the convenience of the live and on-demand access to STARRCAST programs on the FITE mobile app and on its website, www.FITE.TV, viewers will be able to follow concurrent events and replay shows on their own schedule or on another screen of choice – all included in the order.

FITE fans will not only watch but also interact with their favorite programmers via the live chat room where questions will be taken and special guests invited.

Effective immediately STARRCAST will be available for pre-order as Platinum Weekend Pass with access to over 40 hours of content and a suggested retail price of over $260, plus a $20 FITE credit eligible for any future purchase, and while supplies last a piece of the actual ring canvas from ALL IN! This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for fans to claim their piece of wrestling history and take home a piece of ALL IN for themselves. The ring canvas has a suggested retail price of $64.95. The Platinum Weekend Pass provides a combined value of $344.95, but FITE is offering this unbelievable package for just $149.99. Of course with the inclusion of the ring canvas, quantities are extremely limited. Once it’s gone, it’s gone. Additional pre-order packages for STARRCAST without the ALL IN ring canvas and FITE credits are expected to be offered in the coming weeks.

Full schedule is available online at www.fite.tv/article/starrcast/

8/30/2018

8pm EST

The Monday Night War Debate with Bruce Prichard & Eric Bischoff

Elite Karaoke with Marty Scrull

10pm EST

Papa Buck Jam Session

Botchamania w/Tony Schiavone PLUS Stand Up Comedy from Ron Funches & Casio Kid

8/31/2018

11:30am EST

Madusa Unthrottled w/a Panel on Women’s Wrestling featuring stars like Gail Kim, Lisa Marie Vachon, and GLOW Founder David McLane

1:00pm EST

What Happened When w/ Tony Schiavone & Conrad Thompson

1:30pm EST

Four Star Summit with the Wrestling Observer & the Pro Wrestling Torch

3:00pm EST

Empty Arena Match Retrospective w/ Jerry Lawler & Terry Funk, hosted by Bill Apter

3:30pm EST

WrestleCrap w/ RD Reynolds & Friends

5:30pm EST

War Games Retrospective w/ JJ Dillon, Tully Blanchard, Lex Luger & Road Warrior Animal

7:00pm EST

Clockblockers Trivia w/ Macaulay Culkin & Matt Cohen of the Bunny Ears Pod

9:00pm EST

The Roast of Bruce Prichard

The Raven Effect

11:00pm EST

Stranglemania with the Insane Clown Posse

12:00 Mid EST

Spend My Days Karaoke w/ Bruce Prichard & Jeff Jarrett

9/1/2018

9:30am EST

The ALL IN DDP Yoga Workshop

10:00am EST

Remembering Andy Kaufman w/ Jerry Lawler & Dutch Mantell, hosted by Bill Apter

12:00 noon EST

X-PAC 1-2-360 Degrees of the nWo w/ Scott Hall & Kevin Nash hosted by Sean Waltman

12:30pm EST

Total Non Stop Jarrett w/ a Panel on TNA, hosted by Jeff Jarrett

2:00pm EST

PrimeTime with Sean Mooney Presents: Behind the Themes with Jim Johnston

2:30pm EST

Keepin’ It 100! with Konnan, Disco Inferno, & Shane “Hurricane” Helms

4:00pm EST

The Death of WCW Panel w/ Eric Bischoff, Kevin Sullivan, JJ Dillon & the Author of the Book, RD Reynolds

9/2/2018

11:30am EST

The Art of Wrestling with Colt Cabana

Bunny Ears Podcast w/ Macaulay Culkin featuring Stephen Amell

1:30pm EST

Storytime with the Young Bucks

Greatest Trivia Rumble w/Many Wrestling Personalities

3:30pm EST

The Lapsed Fan

Why It Ended w/Robbie E & Matt Koon

