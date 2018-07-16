Daniel Cormier Says He’s Retiring After Brock Lesnar Fight

Jul 16, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

Daniel Cormier has made it clear that he’s only got until March before he retires. Cormier has insisted he can squeeze in a light heavyweight title defense before his mega showdown with Lesnar. One thing’s for certain as far as Cormier is concerned. The bout with Lesnar will be his last.

Cormier reiterated those comments

“He’ll be the last one. He’ll be the last fight of my career. Will he be next? I don’t know. I hope so but I’ve still got a belt to defend at 205 [pounds] to think about.”

(Pwguru)

(Visited 1 times, 63 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags: ,

More from my site

One Response

  1. Alex Segal says:
    July 16, 2018 at 11:52 pm

    205 Live?

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

7/12/18 Impact Wrestling conference call with Sami Callihan

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal