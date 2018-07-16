Daniel Cormier Says He’s Retiring After Brock Lesnar Fight

Daniel Cormier has made it clear that he’s only got until March before he retires. Cormier has insisted he can squeeze in a light heavyweight title defense before his mega showdown with Lesnar. One thing’s for certain as far as Cormier is concerned. The bout with Lesnar will be his last.

Cormier reiterated those comments

“He’ll be the last one. He’ll be the last fight of my career. Will he be next? I don’t know. I hope so but I’ve still got a belt to defend at 205 [pounds] to think about.”

(Pwguru)

