Charlotte reveals when she’ll return to the ring, talks surgery

filed to GERWECK.NET:

Today on SiriusXM Stars’ Conversations With Maria Menounos, Charlotte Flair co-hosts, revealing the date she’s been cleared to return to the ring, and explaining when and how she found out her ruptured implants would require surgery.

About the show: Conversations With Maria Menounos airs live weekdays from 1-2pm EST on SiriusXM Stars. You can also download Conversations with Maria: The Podcast Edition, every Friday on Apple Podcasts!

Charlotte Flair reveals she competed at WrestleMania knowing she needed surgery to repair ruptured implants:

Charlotte Flair announces the date she’s been cleared to return to in-ring action:

(Visited 1 times, 62 visits today)